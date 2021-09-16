Hatters summer signing Lansbury likened to seven time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady by Luton chief

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury - pic: Gareth Owen

Hatters boss Nathan Jones likened midfielder Henri Lansbury’s performance during the first half of Town's 1-1 draw against Bristol City last night to that of seven time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady.

The 30-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer after being released by the Robins, was starting his second game for Town this term and produced an utterly supreme display during the opening 45 minutes, easily the best player on the pitch from both sides.

His effortless passing to either flank was often pinpoint for wingback James Bree, while he also found Harry Cornick in acres of space for one of Luton's many opportunities as well.

Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Lansbury then showed great technique to unleash a 25-yard volley that forced Dan Bentley into a full length save, Luke Berry fluffing the rebound, before dinking a wonderful ball over the top for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to cannon an effort against the bar.

After the break, there was less chance to Lansbury to get on the ball with City looking to disrupt the flow, but the former Arsenal youngster, who has played in the Premier League for the Gunners and Aston Villa, was still heavily influential in proceedings.

After only playing sporadically in the last four years, not recording 20 appearances since the 2017-18 campaign when he was at Villa Park, Jones believes the former England youth international, who has commanded fees of almost £5m in his career, is now a place where he can reproduce his best form once more.

The Town chief said: "(He was) Outstanding, but it’s why we’ve brought him in.

"We’ve given him a home, given him a focus, his range, he was like Tom Brady first half, he really was.

"His range was outstanding, but that's why we brought him in, as that's what we haven’t got at the club, we didn’t have that absolute quality.

"Three or four years ago we couldn’t afford him, his wages would have taken up pretty much all our budget and the transfer fee would have been something we couldn’t do, we’d have had to sell one of the stands, so that’s what we have to do.