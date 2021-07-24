Hatters take former Burton full back Reece Hutchinson on trial

Reece Hutchinson challenges Phil Foden during Burton Albion's EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City in January 2019

Luton Town have taken former Burton Albion full back Reece Hutchinson on trial.

The 21-year-old, who was released by the Brewers at the end of last season, has been training with the Hatters and was named on the bench for this afternoon's friendly against Portsmouth

Hutchinson came through the academy at the Pirelli Stadium, signing a first professional deal in March 2018 following a loan spell at Northern Premier League Division One South side Romulus.

He made his debut on August 11, 2018, going on to play 31 times that term, including both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, Burton going down 10-0 on aggregate.