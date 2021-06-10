Hatters teenager McJannet hails 'phenomenal' experience with Ireland U19s

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet labelled his experience away with the Republic of Ireland U18/19 squad as ‘phenomenal’.

The 17-year-old had already been with the team at a training camp at Loughborough University before then heading out to Enfield, Ireland for four days to work with head coach Tom Mohan as part of a 31-man squad.

McJannet is now hoping to be involved in the 2022 UEFA U19 European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Montenegro later in the year and speaking to the Hatters’ official website as part of the EFL’s Youth Development Week, the teenager said: “The Loughborough camp was brilliant and then to be called over to Ireland as well was phenomenal and an incredible achievement that I have to thank the club, staff and players for helping.

“The Loughborough camp was just training and then an internal game on the final day which was really good.

“The camp in Ireland was a bit longer and we trained, had another internal game but we also had a game against an Irish side called UCD.

“We played at the FAI HQ which was brilliant and a really good experience.

“I thought it went really well at both camps, I really enjoyed it and it was a great experience.”

The call-ups came at the end of an excellent season at Kenilworth Road for McJannet, who penned his first development contract with the club on his 17th birthday in January.

The St Abans-based youngster was snapped up by Luton's academy as an U10, continued: “Ever since I joined the club, I was dreaming of signing that contract and to do that was amazing to be fair.

“I have loved the club ever since I was a kid, and it has been brilliant.

“I have some great memories at this club from under 8s to now. I am very grateful for the opportunity and it has been a really good season for the club and myself.

“It has been really enjoyable, I’m grateful to have played with the U21s and the youth team as well, it has been amazing really.”

McJannet featured for both the youth team and development squad last term, also playing in the FA Youth Cup clash against West Ham United, Town going out on penalties, as he said: “Playing at Kenilworth Road was amazing.

"I have played there a few times as well as against West Ham.

"It was a great experience, it was a good game and we were unlucky not to go through.

“We gave them a really good game, took them all the way to penalties and the atmosphere, the feeling of playing in the stadium was brilliant.