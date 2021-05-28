Hatters tipped to be in the running for Hull defender Burke

Hull City defender Reece Burke

Luton have been linked with a move for Hull City's out of contract defender Reece Burke.

The 24-year-old played a major role for the Tigers this term as they won the League One title, playing 34 times, achieving promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Burke began his career with West Ham, making his Hammers debut in a 5-0 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, part of a United team that contained current Hatters Dan Potts and George Moncur, with Elliot Lee an unused substitute.

He went on to play five times in the Premier League, before loan spells with Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, heading to Hull permanently in the summer of 2018.

Burke, who has featured for England at U18, U19 and U20 level, played over 100 times for City, but has now been tipped by a report in the Daily Mail, to become Luton's second signing of the summer following Fred Onyedinma's move from Wycombe, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail about the defender recently, boss Grant McCann said: “In terms of George (Long) and Reece, it was very hard to trigger the option because it was unsustainable in terms of what their option year would have put them on given (financial situation) the present time, so that’s why we’re trying to renegotiate new deals with them.

“Given the heights of the pandemic that we’re trying to come out of all we can do is put our best foot forward and if it’s good enough then brilliant, if it’s not then it is what it is and we’ll have to see what there is in terms of plan b.