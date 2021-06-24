Hatters to host Peterborough United on opening day of the Championship season

Luton will be hoping to have a full house at Kenilworth Road when Peterborough visit on the opening day

Luton Town will begin their 2021-22 season at home to newly-promoted Peterborough on Saturday, August 7.

The visitors finished second in League One last term, and will head to Kenilworth Road for the first time since 2019, when Luton ran out 4-0 winners on their way to being crowned League One champions.

Following the scheduled Carabao Cup round one tie which will be drawn later today, Nathan Jones’ side then travel to West Bromwich Albion to take on their recently relegated Premier League outfit.

Luton’s first league midweek match is a trip to Barnsley, as the opening month is concluded with home games against Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

Following the first international break, September begins with back-to-back away trips to Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City the latter of which is scheduled for a Wednesday night.

Town's festive fixtures will see them entertain Bristol City on Boxing Day, visit Swansea City on Wednesday, December 29 and then head to Coventry City on New Year's Day.

The Hatters' Easter matches will see them host Nottingham Forest on Friday, April 15 and then travel to Cardiff City on Monday, April 18.

Town's final away match is against Fulham on Saturday, April 30 as their season ends at home to Reading on Saturday, May 7 at 12.30pm.

Full fixtures

August

Saturday, August 7: Peterborough United (h); Saturday, August 14: West Bromwich Albion (a); Tuesday, August 17: Barnsley (a); Saturday, August 21: Birmingham City (h); Saturday, August 28: Sheffield United (h).

September

Saturday, September 11: Blackburn Rovers (a); Wednesday, September 15: Bristol City (a); Saturday, September 18: Swansea City (h); Saturday, September 25: AFC Bournemouth (a); Wednesday, September 29: Coventry City (h).

October

Saturday, October 2: Huddersfield Town (h); Saturday, October 16: Millwall (a); Tuesday, October 19: Derby County (a); Saturday, October 23: Hull City (h); Saturday, October 30: Preston North End (a).

November

Tuesday, November 2: Middlesbrough (h); Saturday, November 6: Stoke City (h); Saturday, November 20: Queens Park Rangers (a); Tuesday, November 23: Nottingham Forest (a); Saturday, November 27: Cardiff City (h).

December

Saturday, December 4: Blackpool (a); Saturday, December 11: Fulham (h); Saturday, December 18: Reading (a); Sunday, December 26: Bristol City (h); Wednesday, December 29: Swansea City (a).

January

Saturday, January 1: Coventry City (a); Saturday, January 15: AFC Bournemouth (h); Saturday, January 22: Sheffield United (a); Saturday, January 29: Blackburn Rovers (h).

February

Saturday, February 5: Peterborough United (a); Tuesday, February 8: Barnsley (h); Saturday, February 12: Birmingham City (a); Saturday, February 19: West Bromwich Albion (h); Wednesday, February 23: Stoke City (a); Saturday, February 26: Derby County (h).

March

Saturday, March 5: Middlesbrough (a); Saturday, March 12: Queens Park Rangers (h); Wednesday, March 16: Preston North End (h); Saturday, March 19: Hull City (a).

April

Saturday, April 2: Millwall (h); Saturday, April 9: Huddersfield Town (a); Friday, April 15: Nottingham Forest (h); Monday, April 18: Cardiff City (a); Saturday, April 23: Blackpool (h); Saturday, April 30: Fulham (a).

May