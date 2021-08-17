Hatters youngster McJannet selected for Republic of Ireland U18s

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet has been selected as part of a 20-man squad for the Republic of Ireland U18s double-header against Hungary this week.

The teenager, who was part of Town's first-team pre-season programme, featuring against Hitchin Town, was also on the bench for the Carabao Cup defeat against Stevenage last Tuesday.

He headed off with his country at the weekend and is in contention to play in today’s match against Hungary which takes place at the BVSC Stadion in Budapest, kick-off at 5pm.

McJannet could then also be involved in the second match at the same venue on Thursday.

New head coach Colin O’Brien said: “There’s been a lot of work going on in the last number of months since the return to play and we’ve had a lot of activity with home-based players.

"We’ve had assessment days and training camps and now we’re ready to go with a 20-player squad to represent the Republic of Ireland Under-18s.

“We’re so grateful that everything got signed off with the match agreements and the travel to play in Hungary.

"A lot of hard work went on behind the scenes and we have a lot of strict protocols we’ve to adhere to but now, most importantly for us, it’s about looking forward to the games and working with the players - that’s what this event is all about.

“These games are an opportunity to see where a lot of the players are at individually as they’ve been out of the international scene for nearly a year and for some players it’s a year and a half.

"It’s important we assess where they’re at and there’s no better way to do that playing against good quality opposition in an international event.”

Goalkeepers: Josh Clarke (Bournemouth), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Sean Grehan (Bohemians), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), David Toure (Shelbourne).

Midfielders: Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Cian Kelly-Caprani (Derby County), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cork City).