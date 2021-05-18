Hatters youngster Pettit is recognised by LFE

Town U18s midfielder Casey Pettit

Luton midfielder Casey Pettit is one of 11 U18s footballers who have been recognised by the League Football Education (LFE) for their exceptional efforts in all aspects of their apprenticeship in the latest edition of ‘The 11’.

The accolade acknowledges significant achievements on and off the pitch, as well as assessing other factors, including involvement in community or charity-based initiatives.

A statement on the LFE website said: “Casey is an all-round high achiever, having earned a regular slot in Luton Town’s Under-21 team, alongside working towards a D*D*D* grade profile on the BTEC Extended Diploma and making great progress on the SEP programme.

“In addition, the 18-year-old runs his own coaching company away from the club, working with individuals and teams, and is currently completing his UEFA B Coaching qualification, remaining on course to become the youngest ever person to attain it."

Meanwhile, Simon Dwight, LFE Regional Officer, added: "Casey has been very proactive with his education throughout the two-year apprenticeship, which has seen him surpass his target grades of DDD.

"His punctuality, attitude and work rate have all been exemplary.

“Having been selected by his peers to captain the Under-18s, Casey has been a good leader on the pitch and has established himself as a role model off the pitch by doing charity work for a range of local and national causes, including Prostate Cancer UK.”