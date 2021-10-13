IN PICTURES: 20 players who have been at Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur

Luton bolstered their squad with the addition of midfielder Elliot Thorpe on a free transfer last month following the youngster's decision to leave Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Although he didn't feature for the Spurs first team during his lengthy stay in north London, the Luton News has had a special look at another 20 players who have been at both clubs below, along with two managers as well.
1. Mitchell Thomas
Started his career with Luton in 1982, sold to Spurs for £275k when David Pleat was manager. Played over 150 times for Tottenham, before going to West Ham and returned to Luton in 1994, finishing with 341 appearances and six goals.
2. Gary Doherty
Came through the ranks at Luton, making 83 appearances and scoring 15 goals, before heading to Spurs for £1m to join David Pleat. Played over 50 times as he went to Norwich in 2004, also winning 34 caps for Ireland in his career.
3. Paul Walsh
Joined Luton from Charlton for £400k in July 1982, scoring 28 goals in 89 games. Sold to Liverpool for £700k in 1984 and joined Spurs for £500k in 1988, staying for four years, playing over 100 times and winning the 1991 FA Cup.
4. Paul Price
Welsh international centre half started out with Luton, making 230 appearances and scoring eight goals. Joined Spurs in June 1981 for £250k and helped them win the 1982 FA Cup, in one of his 39 games for the club.