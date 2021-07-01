IN PICTURES: All of Luton Town's ins and outs during the summer transfer window

It's been a busy summer of business for Luton boss Nathan Jones as he reshapes his squad for another crack at the Championship this term. Find out just what has happened so far and when, with this run-down of the transfer activity both in and out at Kenilworth Road.
1. OUT: James Collins (Cardiff City, free) - May 19
Town's top scorer turned down a new contract at Kenilworth Road to move to the Hatters' Championship rivals on a two year deal, reuniting with former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.
2. OUT: Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free) - May 20
The long-serving centre back followed Collins out of Kenilworth Road by agreeing a three year contract with former Premier League side Huddersfield Town.
3. IN: Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe Wanderers, undisclosed) - May 25
The 24-year-old attacker became Luton's first signing of the summer after Town paid an undisclosed fee to Wycombe Wanderers for his services. Has previously played in the Championship for Millwall too.
4. OUT: George Moncur (released) - May 28
Midfielder wasn't offered a new contract at Kenilworth Road, ending his two-and-a-half year spell with the Hatters. Wasn't without a club for long though, snapped up by Championship rivals Hull City.