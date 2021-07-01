IN PICTURES: Find out which Championship clubs are live on Sky in August
Check out the televised matches for the opening month
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:01 pm
Following the Championship fixtures being released for the 2021-22 season last week, Sky have announced their live TV selections for the opening month. It beings on Friday, August when AFC Bournemouth take on West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League last term. To find out a full round-up of the games, see the gallery below.
