IN PICTURES: Find out which Championship clubs are live on Sky in August

By Mike Simmonds
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:01 pm

Following the Championship fixtures being released for the 2021-22 season last week, Sky have announced their live TV selections for the opening month. It beings on Friday, August when AFC Bournemouth take on West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League last term. To find out a full round-up of the games, see the gallery below.

1. Friday, August 6 - 7.45pm

AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion.

2. Saturday, August 7 - 8pm

Sheffield United v Birmingham City.

3. Sunday, August 8 - 1.30pm

Fulham v Middlesbrough.

4. Sunday, August 8 - 4.30pm

Coventry City v Nottingham Forest.

