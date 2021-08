Luton Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2021/22 Championship season.

With eight signings during the summer transfer window, and one more possibly on its way, the club have revealed what numbers the players will wear.

Carlos Mendes Gomes has opted for 14, Reece Burke is 16 and midfielder Allan Campbell will wear 22, while for a full run-down of who has chosen what, see the gallery below.

James Shea Squad number: 1. Apps: 85. Goals: 0.

James Bree Squad number: 2. Apps: 69. Goals: 1.

Dan Potts Squad number: 3. Apps: 176. Goals: 11.

Kal Naismith Squad number: 4. Apps: 23. Goals: 1.