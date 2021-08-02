IN PICTURES: Luton Town's opening day fixtures from the last 20 years

Luton kick off the eagerly awaited 2021-22 Championship season at home to Peterborough United this weekend.

Nathan Jones will be hunting an opening three points for his side as they look to improve on their 12th placed finish from last term.

However, just how have the Hatters done in their first game of the campaign in recent years? The Luton News takes a special look below.

1. Aug 12, 2000 - Division Two: Luton 0 Notts County 1 The Hatters went down to a 1-0 defeat on home soil as Mark Stallard's 24th minute strike for the Magpies proved to be the only goal of the game in front of 7,059 supporters at Kenilworth Road.

2. Aug 11, 2001 - Division Three: Carlisle 0 Luton 2 In their first game back in the fourth tier after relegation from Division Two, early second half goals from Paul Hughes and Carl Griffiths were enough for the Hatters to triumph at Brunton Park.

3. Aug 10, 2002 - Division Two: Luton 2 Peterborough 3 Having returned to Division Two, Luton lost on heir first game back. Trailing 2-0 at the break, with former Hatter Adam Newton scoring, Dean Crowe pulled one back only for Posh to lead 3-1, Ahmet Brkovic bagging a consolation.

4. Aug 9, 2003 - Division Two: Luton 3 Rushden & Diamonds 1 Despite falling behind in the first half to Onandi Lowe's goal, Luton hit back after the break with a quickfire brace from Tony Thorpe and Matt Spring's late goal to seal a comfortable triumph.