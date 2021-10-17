IN PICTURES: Luton Town's winless streaks ended by Nathan Jones

Luton Town ended a run of 22 years for their first win at Millwall on Saturday, with a 2-0 success courtesy of Harry Cornick's splendid double. The result continued boss Nathan Jones' habit of putting to bed such lengthy runs for a victory since taking over for his first spell back in 2016. To see what other records he has finally extinguished, check out the gallery below.
1. Jan 23, 2016 - League Two: Mansfield 0 Luton Town 2
The Hatters had never tasted league success at Field Mill in their history stretching over 80 years and 14 attempts. That was until Nathan Jones took over as Paddy McCourt and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu sealed a long overdue victory.
2. Feb 17, 2016 - League Two: York City 2 Luton Town 3
Town headed to Bootham Crescent winless in almost 15 years, only scoring once in seven previous matches. A superb second half thanks to Cameron McGeehan, Jack Marriott and Olly Lee’s late wonder strike soon changed all that.
3. Sept 24, 2016 - League Two: Luton Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 1
The Hatters hadn't beaten Doncaster on home soil, or anywhere, in their four matches since February 1970, when Malcolm Macdonald scored twice, until Cameron McGeehan bagged a double, with Jack Marriott also netting.
4. Apr 29, 2017 - League Two: Accrington Stanley 1 Luton Town 4
Town had visited Accrington four times in their history, with three draws and a defeat, as they picked up a first ever victory in style, courtesy of strikes from James Justin, Isaac Vassell, Jack Marriott and an own goal.