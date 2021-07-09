Luton's Kenilworth Road ground

IN PICTURES: The 20 players you’ve probably forgotten who played for Luton Town

The Hatters have had a host of memorable names play for them throughout the years - but there have also been a number that didn't quite work out.

By Mike Simmonds
Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:27 pm

With Town manager Nathan Jones forays into the transfer market over the summer, it has left Hatters fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their new-look squad in action this campaign.

New additions normally bring a level of excitement and anticipation, but over the years there have been some signings who have faded into the footnotes of Luton's history, and may not be remembered quite so fondly by supporters.

Check out this special picture gallery below to see those who didn't quite make their mark at Kenilworth Road.

1. Paul Connolly

Full back joined Luton in July 2014 after playing for a host of big clubs including Sheffield United and Leeds. Made just six appearances in total for the club, before moving on the following year to Stockport County.

2. Wayne Thomas

Centre half had made his name at Stoke and cost Southampton £1m back in 2007. Joined Luton in February 2013 after a spell in Greece, but played just twice, sent off in his second game at Braintree, as he left that summer to join Tamworth.

3. Danny Spiller

Midfielder was brought in by Paul Buckle in June 2012, penning a two year contract after his release from Gillingham. An Achilles injury then followed and he didn’t ever feature in a first team game for the Hatters, released a year later.

4. Steve Basham

Striker who once cost Preston £200k made his name at Oxford United and was brought in by Luton from Exeter in the summer of 2009. Scored twice in six games, before being loaned to Hayes & Yeading and then released that summer.

Luton TownNathan Jones
