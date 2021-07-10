IN PICTURES: The 25 players you’ve probably forgotten who played for Luton Town
The Hatters have had a host of memorable names play for them throughout the years - but there have also been a number that didn't quite work out.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 8:39 am
With Town manager Nathan Jones forays into the transfer market over the summer, it has left Hatters fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their new-look squad in action this campaign.
New additions normally bring a level of excitement and anticipation, but over the years there have been some signings who have faded into the footnotes of Luton's history, and may not be remembered quite so fondly by supporters.
Check out this special picture gallery below to see those who didn't quite make their mark at Kenilworth Road.
Page 1 of 7