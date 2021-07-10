IN PICTURES: The 25 players you’ve probably forgotten who played for Luton Town

With Town manager Nathan Jones forays into the transfer market over the summer, it has left Hatters fans eagerly awaiting the chance to see their new-look squad in action this campaign.

New additions normally bring a level of excitement and anticipation, but over the years there have been some signings who have faded into the footnotes of Luton's history, and may not be remembered quite so fondly by supporters.

Check out this special picture gallery below to see those who didn't quite make their mark at Kenilworth Road.

1. Paul Connolly Full back joined Luton in July 2014 after playing for a host of big clubs including Sheffield United and Leeds. Made just six appearances in total for the club, before moving on the following year to Stockport County.

2. Wayne Thomas Centre half had made his name at Stoke and cost Southampton £1m back in 2007. Joined Luton in February 2013 after a spell in Greece, but played just twice, sent off in his second game at Braintree, as he left that summer to join Tamworth.

3. Danny Spiller Midfielder was brought in by Paul Buckle in June 2012, penning a two year contract after his release from Gillingham. An Achilles injury then followed and he didn't ever feature in a first team game for the Hatters, released a year later.

4. Steve Basham Striker who once cost Preston £200k made his name at Oxford United and was brought in by Luton from Exeter in the summer of 2009. Scored twice in six games, before being loaned to Hayes & Yeading and then released that summer.