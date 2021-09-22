IN PICTURES: The Luton Town player ratings on FIFA 22

One of the most popular games amongst football fans is hitting the shops next month with FIFA 22 released on October 1. With Town fans no doubt wanting to play as their heroes, the Luton News takes a look at just how the Hatters squad has been rated this year in the picture gallery below.
1. Allan Campbell - Overall: 70
Pace: 75. Shooting: 64. Passing: 66. Dribbling: 70. Defending: 69. Physical: 77.
Traits: Solid Player, Playmaker, Team Player.
2. Sonny Bradley - Overall: 70
Pace: 55. Shooting: 31. Passing: 47. Dribbling: 51. Defending: 69. Physical: 76.
Traits: Solid Player, Long Passer.
3. Kal Naismith - Overall: 70
Pace: 68. Shooting: 65. Passing: 65. Dribbling: 66. Defending: 67. Physical: 74.
Traits: Long Passer.
4. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - Overall: 69
Pace: 79. Shooting: 62. Passing: 64. Dribbling: 72. Defending: 67. Physical: 80.