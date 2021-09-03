IN PICTURES: The Luton Town players who have scored on their Hatters debut since 2001

Two of Luton's new summer signings marked their debuts with goals last month, as both Fred Onyedinma and Cameron Jerome got their Hatters' accounts up and running on their maiden outings against Peterborough United and Stevenage.
They now make a list of only 23 players since 2001 to hit the target during their first appearance and the Luton News takes a look at just who else has has managed the feat in a special picture gallery below.
1. Cameron Jerome: Aug 10, 2021 - Stevenage 2 Luton 2
Experienced striker who joined on a free transfer from MK Dons in the summer rose highest to head Henri Lansbury’s free kick into the net and draw Luton level at the Lamex Stadium in their Carabao Cup first round tie.
2. Fred Onyedinma: Aug 7, 2021 - Luton 3 Peterborough 0
Attacker put in a starring display in his first Town outing, grabbing two assists for Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick before deservedly getting off the mark himself at the second attempt from James Bree’s right wing cross.
3. Martin Cranie: Aug 2, 2019 - Luton 3 Middlesbrough 3
The full back headed home from Andrew Shinnie’s corner to put Town 2-1 in front on their first game back in the Championship, with a first goal in almost five years as a thrilling clash under the lights finished 3-3.
4. Alan McCormack: Aug 5, 2017 - Luton 8 Yeovil 2
Midfielder took aim with a cracking volley from outside the box to score his one and only goal for the Hatters in some style as Town went on to hammer the Glovers in their opening day win.