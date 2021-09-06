IN PICTURES: Where are the 15 Luton Town academy graduates given their debuts by Hatters boss Nathan Jones?

Hatters boss Nathan Jones gave academy graduate Sam Beckwith his debut in last month's Carabao Cup tie with Stevenage, the 15th youngster to feature for the first team during the manager's two spells in charge at Kenilworth Road. The Luton News takes a special look below at just where all those players who have come through the ranks are now.
1. Sam Beckwith: Aug 10, 2021 - Stevenage 2 Luton 2
After featuring in pre-season for the Hatters, he was given a maiden first team outing during the Carabao Cup clash with Stevenage last month. Is now on a season-long loan with National League side Maidenhead United.
2. Jake Peck: Oct 9, 2018 - Luton 3 MK Dons 0
Came on with three minutes left of the Checkatrade Trophy clash in what has been his only taste of first team action so far after suffering a serious injury. Signed a new development deal recently and is now on loan at Concord Rangers.
3. Josh Neufville: Sept 4, 2018 - Luton 2 Brighton U21s 1
Late substitute appearance, one of three outings that season, as he has played four times in total for Town. Remains at Kenilworth Road, with loan stints at Solihull Moors, Woking and an impressive stay at Yeovil last term.
4. Jack James: Aug 15, 2017: Luton 2 Spurs U21s 2
Came on at half time of the Checkatrade Trophy match as Luton ran out 4-2 winners on penalties. Played once more at Peterborough the following season, but was released in July 2019 and is now at Gloucester City.