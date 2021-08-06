Interest already received as Hatters chief looks to trim squad

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he is looking to trim his squad before the transfer window closes later this month, and that there has already been interest in those he is prepared to let go.

With the Hatters currently having 28 first team pros in the building and only 25 able to be named in their Championship squad, then Jones, who still wants to add one more midfielder, will need to move a few on.

He admitted that Dion Pereira is expected to leave on loan, while both Danny Hylton and Elliot Lee could find themselves surplus to requirements, as the latter spent the end of last season on loan at Oxford United.

When asked if he was looking to let some players depart, Jones said: "We will be able to as we’ve had interest in pretty much all of them.

"They’re good footballers, the ones we are prepared to let go are very, very good players and have been wonderful for the football club.

"So if we do feel that we need to trim the squad with a few or people need to go out to get that experience, that boost of football, then we’ll make those decisions over the coming weeks.

"They’ve got to be made within the next three and a half to four weeks because the window shuts but they will be.