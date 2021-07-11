Jerome and Burke off the mark as Hatters put four past Rochdale

Reece Burke scored for Luton in a friendly win against Rochdale

New signings Reece Burke and Cameron Jerome both scored as the Hatters record a 4-0 victory over League Two side Rochdale in their pre-season friendly yesterday afternoon.

Following a week-long training camp at Queen Ethelburga's College in York, Town manager Nathan Jones used 23 players in total, as his side ran out comfortable winners.

The first period saw summer additions Carlos Mendes Gomes, Allan Campbell and Burke all in from the start, as striker Elijah Adebayo headed wide from Jordan Clark's cross.

James Shea saved from Jake Beesley, before Luton were awarded a penalty on 18 minutes after Campbell was fouled in the area by Abraham Odoh, Adebayo beating Brad Wade from the spot.

Mendes Gomes was denied by Wade from 20 yards, before Campbell's lovely curling strike rattled the woodwork.

It wasn't until the stroke of half-time that Luton doubled their advantage, Burke firing home after Sonny Bradley's header was blocked by a defender.

Luton changed their entire line-up for the second period, as Fred Onyedinma and Cameron Jerome both came on, while Welsh defender Tom Lockyer was involved for the first time in five months due to an ankle injury, and a trialist, believed to Leicester City's 21-year-old South African midfielder Khanya Leshabela, also featured.

It was 3-0 on 54 minutes when Onyedinma got to the left byline and crossed low for Harry Cornick to tap in.

Jerome and Dan Potts went, as the impressive Onyedinma cut inside only to miss the target, but a fourth did arrive midway through the half, Jerome sweeping home from Cornick's touch.

The striker was withdrawn moments later in a pre-planned move, Dion Pereira coming on, as he was denied by Jay Lynch, while Cornick was also wide as the Hatters couldn't add any more goals to their tally.

Town first half: James Shea, James Bree, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea, Sam Beckwith, Allan Campbell, Elliot Lee, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlos Mendes Gomes.