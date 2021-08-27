Jones confident the 'best version' of the Hatters will be a match for Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Slaviša Jokanović

The Hatters boss believes the Blades are currently in a false position following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Slaviša Jokanović's side sit second bottom in the table having garnered just a single point from their opening four league matches, but they did claim a morale-boosting win in midweek when they saw off Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

In contrast, Luton will go into Saturday's game off the back of that 5-0 home hammering at the hands of Birmingham City, Jones admitted his team produced a performance that 'wasn't us'.

And he is now challenging his players to regain their mojo and get back to doing what they do best this weekend.

"Sheffield United have got promoted from the Championship, they have had two years in the Premier League, and they are one of the favourites to go back up," said Jones.

"They are in a false postion at the minute, and we have to make sure we don't give them the helping hand in climbing the ladder.

"All I am concerned about is us being the best version of us.

"If we are the bext version of us then we will be in a better position and that is all I am concerned about, because it wasn't us on Saturday (against Birmingham) in terms of certain stuff

"We were too easy to play against, and even in terms of chances.

"We had some clear-cut chances from set-plays and the game could have easily ended up 6-3 or 6-4.

"But, you can't concede six and expect to get anything from a game, and that is what it could have been against Birmingham.

"We need to brush up on certain things, we need to get back to being us, and if we get back to being us then we have been very good for a long period of time.

"So that is all I am concerned about."

Blades boss Jokanović is expecting Luton to come out fighting at the weekend, but insists his players will be just as committed as they go looking for their first league win of the season.

"After this kind of situation, it is important to realise they will show some reaction," he said, when asked about Luton's 5-0 defeat to the Blues.

"But to be honest I care more about my team, and we need a reaction as well.

"I am sure there will be different level of concentration and motivation for them, but it is the same for us."