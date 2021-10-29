Jones could see other former Hatters returning to work for Luton after McCormack joins the academy staff

Alan McCormack and Paul Benson are both working in the Hatters' academy

Luton boss Nathan Jones has hinted there could well be some other former Hatters returning to work for the club in the future.

This week saw ex-Town midfielder Alan McCormack rejoin Kenilworth Road as the popular 37-year-old will work in the club’s academy as U13s lead coach, also passing his experience on to the other age-groups too.

McCormack had initially signed for Luton back in the summer of 2017, and although he only played 39 games over two seasons, scoring one belter against Yeovil Town on debut, he was a hugely influential member of the team that won back-to-back promotions, reaching the Championship.

After leaving in May 2019, the midfielder went to Northampton where he achieved another promotion to League One, before heading to his former club Southend United last term, eventually hanging up his boots in the close season.

Jones always knew that when he originally signed the ex-Brentford and Swindon player, it was with a view to helping him develop for a career after football as well, saying: “If you speak to Alan, when I spoke to him he was out of contract at Brentford and considering his next role.

"What we said was 'come here, we believe we can be a Championship side within two years but also the way we do stuff will only help you in the next stage of your career,' because we always believed he was the type of leader that would want to stay in football, given the type of person he is.

“Then we were preparing him for his next step as well, he has had three promotions since he joined us so we were always preparing him for the next level and that has been the case.

“We like continuity here, we like people that know the DNA, know how we work, so Alan will go in there ready-made because he knows and that is good.

“There are a number of others that have the credentials to come back and work with us.

"Paul Benson is working for us, Adrian Forbes slightly longer ago when he was gracing the turf at the Kenny, but Alan McCormack is now another one.