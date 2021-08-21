Jones finally has some options for Birmingham clash as trio return to training

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones will finally have some options available to him for today’s clash against Birmingham City.

The Town chief has been hampered by injuries during the opening three games of the Championship season, but was able to make changes for Tuesday night’s trip to Barnsley, handing full Championship debuts to Peter Kioso, Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe, with Harry Cornick and Allan Campbell dropping to the bench.

With Dan Potts, Reece Burke and Fred Onyedinma all back in training now too, it leaves only Sonny Bradley, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry out, with Danny Hylton also still absent.

Jones said: “We’ve got a real strong squad and lots to come back as well, but we need that.

“Harry Cornick was unlucky, he’s on two (goals) in two, but I wanted to go with Cameron Jerome up top and the two and it proved right.

“Muskwe was a threat, we have that, and we’ve got a bit of freshness for Saturday now.

“I thought Henri Lansbury was outstanding all night, (Tom) Lockyer comes in half fit, did brilliant, we needed that experience.

“Peter Kioso, it was one of his first starts, so many positives there and I’m delighted.