Jones: Foxes midfielder Dewsbury-Hall is 'categorically' not returning to the Hatters

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on his Premier League debut for Leicester City this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones has made it ‘categorically’ clear that Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall won’t be returning to the Hatters this season.

The 22-year-old was a stand-out member of the Town side last year, playing 40 times and scoring three goals, to win a host of end of season awards at the supporters' presentation evening.

However, with the Foxes promoting him to their first team match-day squad this term, Dewsbury-Hall featured in the Charity Shield victory over Manchester City earlier this month, going on to make his Premier League debut in this afternoon’s 2-1 win at Norwich City.

Jones, who has made it clear he is still looking to sign a midfielder ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, said: “Kiernan’s done fantastically well.

"To be fair, it’s bittersweet really because we’d love to have him back but if we can’t get him back we want him to be in Leicester’s team.

“I spoke to Brendan (Rodgers) this week and he’s categorically staying with them.

“We should be proud of that and he should be proud because he’s a great kid, I mean absolutely phenomenal.

"I loved working with him. I speak to him every week, near enough, and he’s proper.

“So, the fact he’s playing in the Premier League is what we all wanted.