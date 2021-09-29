Jones hails Sky Blues thrashing as the 'best performance' of his reign as Luton manager

Elijah Adebayo wheels away after netting from the penalty spot against Coventry

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled this evening’s 5-0 thumping of Coventry City as the ‘best performance’ he has witnessed during his time in charge at Kenilworth Road.

Although Jones has been at the helm for an 8-2 thrashing of Yeovil Town, plus a 7-0 hammering of Cambridge United in his first spell as manager, this one topped the lot.

Elijah Adebayo set the hosts on their way from the penalty spot on two minutes, while Harry Cornick and Luke Berry netted to make it 3-0, before Adebayo bagged his second on the stroke of half time.

After the break, Cornick doubled his own tally on 58 minutes, as the visitors barely threatened all evening, leading Jones to say: “We asked them to score the first goal, keep a clean sheet and win and I’d have taken any two of those.

“It was a complete performance, it’s my best performance as Luton manager by a mile.

"I know we scored eights and sevens and five away from home at certain places, but this is in the Championship against a very good side, a side who is third and they could have gone top tonight.

“So that’s the magnitude of the performance as from start to finish I thought we were outstanding.

“It should have been more, we had shots on targets, balls flashing across the box, the control we had in the game.

“They had one chance first half which hit the side-netting, and this is a side that scores goals, a side that’s third in the league, a side that has run over teams, and they are a good side.

"Mark has done a great job here, but that shows the magnitude of the performance.”

Going into the game, the Hatters had failed to register a victory in six previous matches, albeit with four draws in that sequence, as Jones knew the importance of the result, which moved them up to ninth in the table.

He added: “We needed a win today as we’d gone six without a win, but the performance levels were there.

“I don't want to keep on saying, we should have beaten Bristol City, should have beaten Swansea, Bournemouth, we should have taken something from categorically.

“Here, Sheffield United, we had better chances, so it could have been so different.

“If we sat here in third, absolutely no-one is surprised with the performance levels, we wouldn't be, but we’re not, so we have to have that consistency, show a bit more clinical edge.

“I wish we had scored four tonight and showed a tiny bit more killer instinct against Bristol City and we'd have won that 2-1, but that’s football and shows that even when they’re under pressure, they can put in performances like that.