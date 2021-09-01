Jones happy to let Lee join Charlton as attacker opens his Addicks account in Crawley thrashing

Elliot Lee in action for Charlton against Crawley Town

Luton chief Nathan Jones was happy to let ‘pain in the bum’ attacker Elliot Lee head out on loan to join League One Charlton Athletic last week.

The 26-year-old moved to the Valley on a season-long deal and came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Crewe on Saturday.

Lee, who has scored 27 goals in 113 outings for the Hatters, had also spent the second half of last term with Oxford United, as on his departure Jones said: “Elliot’s one of those ones that trains really well, is a great character, but he’s a pain in the bum when he’s not playing as he wants to play.

“He really, really wants to play and that’s how you want your players.

"We couldn’t guarantee Elliot as we’ve got Dion (Pereira) in the building as well, Carlos (Mendes Gomes) and (Admiral) Muskwe who can play in those positions.

“We felt it was only right to further his career if he goes out and we don’t let him go anywhere, he's been to two good clubs, Oxford last year, and now Charlton.

"If we don’t renew his contract then it gives him the opportunity to be in the shop window at a very good club.

“He got to the play-offs last year, so he’s done very well.”