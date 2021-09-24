Jones happy to welcome Clark back after horror Baggies collision

Jordan Clark was back for the Hatters on Saturday

Although Town’s second half showing against Swansea City last weekend was one that boss Nathan Jones won’t be too eager to remember any time soon, one aspect he was pleased with was the return of midfielder Jordan Clark.

The 27-year-old had been in superb form during pre-season and was hoping to take that into the Championship campaign, starting out in a more attacking role during the 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

However, with Town 2-0 down at West Bromwich Albion the following weekend, Clark was then cleared out by Baggies keeper Sam Johnston in a horrific collision early in the second half, requiring lengthy treatment, with Jones later confirming he had suffered a broken bone such was the impact.

He missed the next five matches, before coming on as substitute for Luke Berry with an hour gone on Saturday, to give Jones a glimmer of light in what has been an 'unprecedented' injury problem at Kenilworth Road this term.

Although the Swans went on to score three times to earn a point, putting a dampener on Clark's return, Jones said: “It’s pleasing, but he’s nowhere near full fitness, or he wasn’t last week.

"After the horrific challenge he went through, he’s been out, a concussion injury turned into five weeks without playing a game.

"He comes back and he’s been able to do limited training with us, but it just shows the character that he’s been able to come into that.

"That's where we were last week, we did not want to put him on, because it’s probably too soon, but very pleased to have him back as he was in wonderful form before he got injured.