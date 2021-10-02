Jones insists fear factor is returning to the Hatters after Terriers set up for a point

Glen Rea moves the ball against Huddersfield this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes the fear factor is finally there for opposition sides in the Championship when going up against the Hatters this season.

This afternoon’s clash against Huddersfield, who were seventh going into the game, saw the Terriers begin the first half in a defensive frame of mind, clearly out to limit a Town side, who had scored seven goals in the first half of their last two home matches.

Although Town should still have broken the deadlock when Amar Bell hit the post from close range, the fact that the Terriers changed their usual outlook was a

real complement for Jones, who said: “I’m relatively pleased, not with the draw, but with the overall performance.

“I thought we were totally dominant first half and it just shows the respect we’re building now as they’re normally an aggressive side that want to play, want to be possession dominant and we didn’t allow them that.

“We went after them, forced them to kick and I thought we were totally dominant first half, but for a little bit of guile.

“We missed a glorious chance to take the lead and then we probably just didn’t show enough quality in the final third.

“We had 21 crosses in the first half, so just a little bit more guile, but I’m pleased with the levels we’re showing.

“I’ve spoken to people I know on their staff and they were fearful coming here today, so that’s the reputation we’re now building.

“The way we go about it, I’m very proud and very pleased with that as teams are fearing us now and I’m not sure that was the case when we came into the Championship.

“I remember watching games and I’m not sure team feared Luton but now, they do.

“Any team that plays against us knows they’re in a hell of a game, no-one’s going to run over us, no-one’s going to bully us, no-one’s gong to have an easy ride.”

One aspect that Jones knows his side will need to work on is the ability to break teams down when they come to Kenilworth Road and look to sit in, as visiting keeper Lee Nicholls had a relatively comfortable second half.

He added: “I think they were fearful of the first half against Swansea, first half against Coventry and I think that affected them.

“So then we have to have a new facet to us now, we have to learn how to break teams down.

“We knew how to do it in League Two and League One because every side did that to us, but I’m so pleased that’s the level we’re attaining, that’s the level of respect we now have.

“If we have to learn to do that we will, as we work religiously on stuff we do, but I can’t ask any more.

“We lacked a bit of freshness second half as the conditions drained us a little bit, and made everything a bit more heavy, but I’m really pleased, as they’re a decent side.

“The manager’s (Carlos Corberan) the (Marcelo) Bielsa prodigy in terms of how they want to go.