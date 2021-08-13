Jones: Jerome proved just why we signed him during Stevenage clash

Town striker Cameron Jerome

Town boss Nathan Jones felt striker Cameron Jerome proved exactly why he was brought into the club this summer with his performance during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Stevenage.

The 34-year-old, now in his 18th year as a pro, was handed a debut at the Lamex Stadium and proceeded to take just five minutes to get off the mark for his new side, with a clinical glancing header from Henri Lansbury's inswinging free kick.

It wasn’t just his goal or display on the night that impressed Jones though, but more how the experienced forward has been around the club since arriving, as speaking afterwards, the manager said: “First and foremost he has to impact physically with goals and every bit of physicality that we want and he has done that, he showed that on Tuesday night.

“Then he brings something we can’t coach, the experience, the knowledge, the attitude, the human element to it which he has in abundance and we are very, very pleased to have him.

“That is part and parcel of why we recruited him, he was a real logical signing and we are delighted with him.”

Jerome himself was asked afterwards if he felt like a big brother to the rest of the Town strikers, with Elijah Adebayo still only 23 and new signing Admiral Muskwe 22 as well.

He continued: “Yes, 100 per cent. I had that when I started out.

"There were senior players who helped me navigate through the early stages of my career, so it comes full circle and it’s my role and responsibility to try and help the boys.

“They are a good group, a lot of lads that are willing listeners, who are eager to learn – not just from myself but from the coaching staff and other senior players around the place.”

Although Jones is expected to go back to his main man Adebayo against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, after the former Walsall attacker notched in the 3-0 win over Peterbrough United last weekend, he is confident he has the attacking options available to him now that he hadn’t last term.

The boss added: “We had a meeting today, we have six or seven frontmen that are aggressive, front-footed, that want to run, they are quick mobile and are threats.

“We wanted that, we actively went out to try and recruit that.

“Coupled with what we had in the building, in terms of people like Danny Hylton, Harry Cornick and Jordan Clark that we already had here, we wanted to add real athleticism and we feel like we have done it.