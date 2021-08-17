Jones laments 'nightmare' injury situation as five Luton defenders miss Baggies clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has described Town’s early season defensive injury woes as a ‘nightmare’.

The Hatters chief has been unable to play both Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke so far this term, the club captain suffering with Covid, and the new addition picking up a knock in training.

Although Welsh international Tom Lockyer returned to face Stevenage in the Carabao Cup a week ago, he was sidelined from the trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, while Glen Rea (illness) and Dan Potts (hamstring) were both absent too.

Speaking at the Hawthorns, when asked whether he would have many back for the Barnsley trip this evening, a frustrated Jones said: “It’s a nightmare, Covid has really hit a couple.

“Tom Lockyer, nothing is going right for him at the minute, he’s had Covid then picked up a little knock.

“Glen Rea was ill today at the hotel, had to travel back, Reece Burke is closer, so we’re all hands to the pump at the minute.

“If we had five injuries, it wouldn’t really hurt us, but when you’ve got five centre halves out, then there’s not many clubs in the lands carrying more than seven centre halves.

“We are short, we've actually got too many bodies in the squad.

“We’ve got a 27-man squad at the minute, but I can barely fill a bench as I’ve got five that can play centre half, five that can head a ball, five big ones that I can rely on out of the squad, all injured.

“Luke Berry’s injured, so I've got seven, eight out today.