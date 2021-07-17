Jones targets one more signing for Luton as Town boss has to make a decision over Foxes trialist Leshabela

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones is looking to add one more player to his squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Town chief has so far brought in eight players at Kenilworth Road, the latest being Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe, who had his first run-out in today’s 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Boreham Wood.

Although Jones has virtually everyone he wants in place, he is still hopeful of a further addition, saying: “One more which we hope to do and that’s it really then, unless something ultra special becomes available, we’re pretty much done all over the pitch.

“It’s been a successful window and then we’ll just be tailing everything down for the beginning of the season.”

When asked whether that incoming would be Leicester midfielder Khanya Leshabela who is currently on trial with the Hatters, and also featured at Meadow Park this afternoon, Jones continued: “Lesha’s slightly different, he’s done really well since he’s been here, so there’s a conversation to be had.

“He’s not the one, there'll be one extra, one that we believe should be coming in, and then that finishes us.

“But Lesha is another that we’ve had and it’s a decision what we do with him, but I think he's done really well since he's been here.

“We’re really pleased, he’s got a real good attitude, real athletic in terms of what he does, no fear, has settled in with everyone, we’re very pleased with him.

“Obviously we can't take everyone as if we do, we’ll have three teams and that's not what we're about here.

“So there will be one or two decisions to make on a few as we get towards the start of the season and the close of the window and then we go from here.”

If Leshabela does join though from the Foxes, it is likely to be on a permanent basis for the South African youth international, as Jones added: “We’d probably prefer not to take loans if I'm honest.

“We don't need to take loans, we've got a real full squad of players that we’re really happy with and they are ours.

“We take a loan if we can't get then as they're probably slightly out of our reach or the club don’t want to do that, but they improve us significantly like KDH (Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall) last year.

“We knew that he would improve us significantly so he was worth the fact we took a loan.