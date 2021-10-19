Jones: There's not too many I'd swap Harry Cornick for

Harry Cornick scores Town's second of the afternoon on Saturday

Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed there's not many players he would swap attacker Harry Cornick for after the attacker's excellent start to the Championship campaign.

The 26-year-old forward was signed by Jones during his first spell as Luton manager back in August 2017 and soon became a first team regular for his new side.

He played an important role in promotions from League Two and League One, going on to score nine in Town’s first campaign back in the second tier.

Cornick was to struggle in front of goal last year though, netting just the once, but he wasn’t without opportunities to increase that tally, something he has put right this term, in some style too, with six in 12 outings so far, including a clinical brace during Saturday's 2-0 win at Millwall.

Speaking about the forward, Jones said: "In terms of his all-round play, there’s not a massive difference between Harry Cornick from last year and this year, what he’s added is goals.

“He’s been more clinical and hasn’t missed many chances this year.

“He’s scored some fantastically important ones for us, so that’s been the important thing, plus, he’s playing in a central role.

“At times last year he played in a wide one but, for me, he’s a wonderful player.

“There’s not many I would swap him for, if any, because I know what I get from him on a daily basis.

“I know what type of character he is, what type of lad he is, the professional is and it’s down to his own hard work.

“We give him a platform but he’s a wonderful professional, a great lad to have around and we’re delighted.