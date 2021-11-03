Jones: Town goalscorer may be a poor Jack Grealish, but he's a brilliant Harry Cornick!

Harry Cornick tucks home his seventh of the season

Luton boss Nathan Jones sung the praises of Town attacker Harry Cornick after he rammed the ‘Jack Grealish’ chants from the Middlesbrough fans down their throats during yesterday’s 3-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old bore the brunt of the Boro supporters taunts during a first half in which he air-kicked a decent chance right in front of travelling fans, before sliding another very presentable opportunity wide of the target, also missing from range twice.

The visiting faithful were quick to label him a poor alternative to England international Jack Grealish, not the first time the song about the Manchester City forward, who had successful European Championships in the summer, has been used this term, although on this occasion, Cornick went on to have the last laugh.

Harry Cornick is congratulated after making it 3-1 to Luton

With 62 minutes on the clock and Town having scored twice in quick succession to move 2-1 in front, he raced through after a mistake by visiting midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

The former Bournemouth winger showed yet again that one-on-ones don't faze him anymore, confidently picking out the bottom corner for his seventh of the season, with the home faithful sarcastically belting out the chant themselves as the players retook their positions.

Jones said: “He worked yesterday, did 20 yesterday, does them all the time, so fair play to him.

"So even though he’s a poor Jack Grealish, he’s a brilliant Harry Cornick!”

The attacker’s partnership with Elijah Adebayo was restored once more after his team-mate had missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Preston due to a tight hamstring, Cornick huffing and puffing around the Deepdale pitch, bereft of any meaningful service.

With Adebayo on target moments earlier for his eighth of the campaign, the pair now have 15 goals between them, and are swiftly becoming a feared duo at this level.

Jones added: “They have and Harry’s a threat, he’s a constant threat wherever he plays.

"Elijah’s developing into a wonderful frontman, you can’t get carried away yet but it’s nice to have two, nice to have one on eight, one on seven.

"Plus we’ve got Luke Berry on four, so we have got goals in us, we believe we’ve got goals in us.