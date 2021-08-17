Jones: Town's players deserve all the accolades after bouncing back from Baggies defeat at Oakwell

Hatters manager on this evening's 1-0 win at Barnsley

By Mike Simmonds
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:36 pm
Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his players deserved all the accolades after they bounced back from Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion with a 1-0 victory at Barnsley this evening.

Amari’i Bell’s goal after just for minutes was enough to claim the points, as the Hatters dug in to grind out a dogged clean sheet on the night.

Jones, who had been highly critical of Town’s defensive efforts at the Hawthorns on Saturday, when they struggled against set-pieces, said of the triumph: “They’re the best ones and this is a difficult place to come.

“They’re a good side, they cause you real problems, they’ve got youth, athleticism, they play in a certain way, but we wanted to start better than we did the other day.

“We worked solidly on a start and we couldn't have asked for anything better.

“We had a few little chances when we got into our front ones, we caused real problems and I thought we created more.

“(Simon) Sluga had one real save to make, but I thought we created the more opportunities, without clear-cut chances.

“It was a tight game, a difficult game, we worked, dug in late on, we probably could have broken to win 2-0 because it wasn't a foul (on Harry Cornick) but absolutely really proud of them as we don't want to go back-to-back defeats.

“We had a tough lesson on Saturday, but they've come back and bounced back absolutely magnificently.

“They invert, they play a bit unorthodox, so it’s very difficult, but the work-rate and what I get from them, and I gave them a bit of a rocket at the weekend but they deserve all the accolades they’re going to get from tonight.

“It’s another wonderful win away from home and I’m just so proud of them.”

