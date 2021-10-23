Jones warns Town have 'done nothing yet' despite moving into the play-offs after beating Tigers

Elijah Adebayo celebrates his seventh goal of the season against Hull City this afternoon

After seeing his side climb into the play-off places for the first time this season following a 1-0 win over Hull City today, Hatters boss Nathan Jones refused to get carried away, admitting his side haven’t achieved anything yet.

Striker Elijah Adebayo netted the only goal of the game on 17 minutes, heading home Fred Onyedinma’s pinpoint cross at the back post to score his seventh of the season and sixth in seven outings.

It was enough to see Town leapfrog a whole host of teams and break into the top six, sitting as high as fifth, with goal difference separating them and six other sides, with Blackpool in 11th, also on 21 points.

When asked if they were now genuine promotion contenders this term, Jones said: “Let people say whatever they want, we know what we have inside, we know our own ambitions, where we want to be, what we want to do.

“It doesn’t matter what people think about us, we have a certain way of playing, a certain way of doing stuff, we have a belief about us that we can do certain things, but we’ve done nothing yet.

“It’s the third game in a week, we’ve had two away games again and then coming into the home games, so the important thing today was just to win the game.

“First half I thought we were the better side, second half was far more even and we lost a little bit more control than we would have liked, but we had to defend properly late on as they really went for it.

“Credit to them, they really had a go and we had to see the game out and I thought we did that well.

“We had to use the squad, but any win in the Championship is tough to do.