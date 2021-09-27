Jones: We let our travelling supporters down in the first half against Cherries

Town's travelling fans give their players a fine ovation at Bournemouth - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side let their travelling supporters down during the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

With a sold out visiting allocation in attendance at the Vitality Stadium, they saw Luton begin the contest well, Elijah Adebayo spurning a glorious opportunity from close range, but then fell 2-0 behind when Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke netted.

The Hatters faithful were given renewed optimism thanks to an excellent display after the break, Town dominating proceedings, pulling one back when Lloyd Kelly diverted Luke Berry’s cross into his own net.

Despite mounting pressure late on, the Hatters couldn’t repeat their heroics from Blackburn and Bristol City and net a stoppage time leveller, but despite being beaten, both Jones and his players were afforded an excellent ovation after the final whistle.

Speaking to the press, the manager said: “They were wonderful and we’ve given them a second half that they can get behind.

"But I feel sorry for them as we’ve let them down first half just with moments of defending, just moments of knowhow, of knowledge, we’ve let them down.

“That’s the thing that I have to sort out and I have to make sure I do, and it starts now.”

Midfielder Jordan Clark was also quick to praise the vocal Luton support in the crowd of 9,737, as he continued: “Unbelievable fans, when we were clapping them at the end, it felt like we had won the game.