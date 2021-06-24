Kioso insists it would be 'amazing' if Luton can keep hold of long-serving Mpanzu

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has yet to agree a new contract with Luton

Defender Peter Kioso has stated it would be 'amazing' if the Hatters can keep hold of hugely popular midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu this season.

The 27-year-old, who is Luton’s longest serving player, having joined from West Ham United in December 2013, is currently out of contract at Kenilworth Road.

He has been offered fresh terms by boss Nathan Jones, but is yet to decide whether he will accept them or not, having been out of the country with the DR Congo recently, winning a first international cap for the Leopards.

Town skipper Sonny Bradley recently labelled the ex-Hammer, who has 298 appearances and 19 goals to his name as 'irreplaceable' and Kioso, who is Mpanzu's cousin, echoed those thoughts as well.

He said: "It's a family, if we can keep Pell, it would be amazing, as he's a great player and is someone that everyone loves at the club.