Lansbury can't wait to work under Town boss Jones and link up wither former Forest team-mate Cohen

Former Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury has signed for Luton

Midfielder Henri Lansbury cannot wait to work under Luton boss Nathan Jones for the first time, while also linking up with his former Nottingham Forest team-mate and current Hatters first team coach Chris Cohen, after sealing a move to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 30-year-old was due to be a free agent after being released by Bristol City following his 16 appearances for the Robins when moving to Ashton Gate from Aston Villa in January.

However, a chat with Cohen and his own knowledge of the Town chief was enough for Lansbury to opt to head to Bedfordshire, as the former Arsenal youngster told the club's official website: "I have watched Luton for a while and Nathan is a great manager.

"I have spoken to Chris before and he said I should come and have a go under him, and I thought it would be a great challenge for me.

"The gaffer was very positive, wanting to really make a mark in the league.

"He is hungry and ticked all my boxes which I wanted to work under.

“The layout of his presentation and the notes he put down was everything I was thinking of doing myself and he hit the nail on the head.

"I think when we spoke, we both connected and wanted the same thing.

“I look up to Chris too, he was my captain at Forest when I was playing with him.

"He is a top professional and I can only imagine that he is a great coach also.

"To work with him again is an absolute honour and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Lansbury has plenty of previous experience of the Championship, have played over 250 games in the second tier for Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Watford, Norwich City and Bristol City.

On his experiences of the challenge that the level throws up, he continued: "I think most people know that anyone can beat anyone on their day so if you don’t turn up, if you are not consistent, you are going to get beat.

"You have to go out with an organised team and try to win every game.”

With Town back into pre-season training imminently, Lansbury is relishing the chance to link up with the squad, adding: "I can’t wait to get started, I can’t wait to meet the team and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

“There are a lot of younger lads coming in so you see yourself as an older pro.

"But if I can help anyone try and get through pre-season I will, even though they will probably have to try and help me to get through it!