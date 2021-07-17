Late flurry sees Hatters hit back to beat Boreham Wood

Jordan Clark scored twice for the Hatters at Boreham Wood this afternoon

Jordan Clark scored a late double and Carlos Mendes Gomes' cracking strike further emphasised the quality Hatters boss Nathan Jones has at his disposal as Luton ran out 3-1 winners at National League side Boreham Wood in their latest pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Playing two different XIs, one for an hour and the second for the final 30 minutes, it wasn't until the changes were made that the visitors really made their extra class count, as they proved far too strong for their hosts scoring three times in a quarter of an hour to triumph.

Town started Welsh international Tom Lockyer as he looked to gain more minutes ahead of the new season, with Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedina all included, new signing Admiral Muskwe on the bench.

The visitors went close early on, James Bree's corner from the left met by fellow full back Dan Potts, his header dropping narrowly wide.

Town had little in terms of an attacking threat in the first period, falling behind with 26 minutes on the clock when one of Wood's two trialists was left unmarked at the back post to fire across James Shea and into the corner, the first goal Luton had conceded in pre-season.

Hatters looked to hit back, Lansbury's free kick crashing into the wall, before the best moment saw Onyedinma trick his way through the home defence and open his body up to curl beyond Nathan Ashmore, only to see his effort fly wide of the target.

Just before the break, Onyedinma went even closer, as picking up Lansbury's quick free kick he went for goal, only to see an unsighted Ashmore make an excellent low save to his left.

Lansbury's set-pieces continued to cause danger, floating another dead-ball over for captain Sonny Bradley, the unmarked defender heading a presentable chance the wrong side of the post.

Early in the second period, Leicester City trialist Khanya Leshabela was introduced for Glen Rea after the midfielder suffered a dead leg, as Onyedinma put his downward header from Harry Cornick's cross behind.

Lansbury sent one effort well, well wide from distance, which was the last action for nine of the visiting players, Jones keeping just Shea and Lebashela on, with recent signing Muskwe getting his first run-out.

The new charges began showing some increased urgency, Joe Morrell's fierce blast charged down by a covering defender, while Kal Naismith's long range drive was straight at Ashmore.

Luton were then level on 73 minutes, Sam Beckwith's searching cross reaching Clark at the back post and he tucked home under pressure to make it 1-1 with his fifth goal of pre-season already.

Mendes Gomes almost had the Hatters in front, reaching Peter Kioso's fine delivery, toe-poking into the side-netting, Clark's left-footer from further out, easy for Ashmore.

With the game now being played almost entirely in the home side's half, Beckwith almost grabbed a goal, teed up by Clark, he fired against a defender.

However, Town were in front with five minutes remaining, thanks to Mendes Gomes, who unleashed a marvellous strike into the top corner from 25 yards, giving further evidence of just how exciting a player he will be for the Town faithful to watch this term.

Fully in control, there was still time for the Hatters to add a third, Mendes Gomes finding Morrell, whose excellent judged scooped ball picked out the in-form Clark to volley into the bottom corner.

The Welsh international was beginning to pull the strings, whipping one cross in that needed a last ditch clearance and then finding Clark for a hat-trick, this time heading straight at Ashmore who clung on gratefully.

Hatters starting XI (first 60): James Shea; James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Glen Rea (Khanya Leshabela 53), Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell; Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo.

Hatters XI (last 30): James Shea, Jordan Clark, Peter Kioso, Kal Naismith, Sam Beckwith; Gabriel Osho, Khanya Leshabela, Joe Morrell; Admiral Muskwe, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Cameron Jerome.