LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to win at Millwall in 1999

Luton head to The Den this weekend to take on Millwall in the Championship looking for a first triumph at the Lions since a 1-0 Division Two success on May 6, 1999, over 20 years ago.

That day, Tony Thorpe scored the only goal of the game after 13 minutes, taking Matthew Spring's quick free-kick in his path and firing low into the net to settle the Division Two contest.

Since then, the Hatters have lost five of their next six visits, managing just one goalless draw in that time.

The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Town side that last triumphed in south east London.

1. Nathan Abbey Only the second league appearance of the season for the keeper who was number two to Kelvin Davis as he managed to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign too.

2. Chris Willmott Debut season for the defender who came through the ranks at Luton, making his debut in February. One of 14 league appearances as he headed to Wimbledon in the summer for £350k but came back to the Hatters on loan four years later.

3. Mitchell Thomas His last ever appearance for the Hatters following two lengthy spells at the club, playing 341 times in total, as he moved to Burnley in the summer. Played 32 games during the season.

4. Matthew Spring Long serving midfielder missed just one game that season, scoring three goals too. Took the quick defence-splitting free kick that played in Thorpe to go through and net the winner.