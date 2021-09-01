LOAN WATCH: Beckwith makes debut for Magpies in Weymouth defeat

Town youngster Sam Beckwith

Luton teenager Sam Beckwith made his debut for Maidenhead during their 3-1 National League defeat at Weymouth on Monday.

The youngster, who signed for the Magpies last week, had been on the bench to begin with, as Cameron Murray put the hosts head.

Tyler Cordner doubled the lead, as although Josh Kelly pulled one back in the 62nd minute, ex-Hatter Josh McQuoid made it 3-1.

Beckwith then came on for the final stages, as discussing his move at the weekend, Town boss Nathan Jones said: “Sam’s just embarking on his career, he’s played development football quite a lot so he needs that.”

Midfielder Jake Peck played 82 minutes as Concord Rangers lost 2-1 at Welling United on Monday.

The youngster had been an unused substitute in the Beach Boys 2-1 victory over Hampton & Richmond on Saturday.