LOAN WATCH: Beckwith starts as Magpies beat Wrexham in front of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Town midfielder Sam Beckwith

Luton midfielder Sam Beckwith started for Maidenhead United as they beat Wrexham 3-2 in the National League on Tuesday night.

With new co-owners, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in attendance at York Road to watch their side for the first time since taking over in February, the visitors enduring a terrible start, soon falling 2-0 behind.

On 21 minutes, Jay Mingi and Reece Smith combined for ex-Luton loanee Kane Ferdinand to head home, as a second followed just over 60 seconds later through Mingi, while it went form bad to worse for the Red Dragons, Bryce Hosannah sent off after half an hour for elbowing Mingi.

Wrexham then mounted a comeback, Paul Mullin netting just before the break and then Jordan Davies crashing home from the edge of the box on the hour mark.

However, Maidenhead were to have the final say when Josh Kelly found the bottom corner with 13 minutes remaining to win it.

Beckwith had also started on Saturday as the Magpies triumphed 3-2 again when beating Woking live on BT Sport.

The visitors took the lead in the 25th minute when Inih Effiong nodded home, before Beckwith had a hand in Maidenhead’s leveller, his cross volleyed home by Sam Barratt on 38 minutes.,

After the break, Joe McNerney made it 2-1 to Woking with a powerful finish, but he was then dismissed with an hour gone, felling Ferdinand as the last man.

That was the cue for the Magpies to take control, Kelly curling an excellent effort past Craig Ross and then Barratt flicking Dan Sparkes’ corner into the net in the last minute.

Town attacker Elliot Lee played 80 minutes as Charlton Athletic earned a surprise 1-0 win at Sunderland in League One.

Following manager Nigel Adkins’ sacking in the week, Johnnie Jackson took over as caretaker, with Lee restored to the starting line-up from the midweek loss to Accrington.

Lee started well, his free kick met by Sam Lavelle, with Thorben Hoffmann saving, while the Luton forward also had a shot charged down.

After the break, Lees saw another effort blocked, but the Addicks had the lead on 66 minutes, ex-Hatters loan signing Jayden Stockley nodding home with what proved to be the winner.

Defender Peter Kioso started as MK Dons fell to just a second home defeat in League One this term, beaten 3-0 by Rotherham United on Saturday.

Kioso had gone close to opening the scoring in the first half, shooting narrowly wide from 15 yards, while he then made an important block before Michael Ihiekwe put the Millers ahead.

Dan Barlaser and substitute Freddie Ladapo were on target after the break, Barlaser direct from a corner, to seal a comfortable victory.

Luton defender Corey Panter didn't feature as Dundee drew 1-1 at Hearts in the Scottish Premier League, while midfielder Jake Peck was an unused substitute in Concord Rangers' 4-1 home defeat to Hungerford Town in National League South.

Defender Michael Moloney had 90 minutes as Hitchin Town drew 0-0 at Tamworth in the Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night.

The centre half had been named man of the match at the weekend as the Canaries went down 1-0 at home to Stratford Town.

Winger Ben Stevens was on the bench as Biggleswade Town beat Leiston 3-2 in the same division on Tuesday night.