LOAN WATCH: Kioso and Lee on target for MK Dons and Charlton

Town defender Peter Kioso scored for MK Dons on Saturday

Town defender Peter Kioso scored his first goal for MK Dons as they thrashed 10-man Gillingham 4-1 in their League One clash at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts had gone ahead through Vadaine Oliver after 20 minutes, but were reduced to 10 men eight minutes later when Stuart O’Keefe was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Scott Twine, resulting in a penalty.

Twine’s spot-kick was saved by Jamie Cumming, although the one-time Luton target converted the rebound to level.

The Dons then made it 2-1 on 39 minutes, Kioso played in by Matt O’Riley to fire into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

After the break, Kioso, who was also booked, saw his afternoon ended with 14 minutes to play when he picked up an injury, but the visitors kept pressing, scoring again seven minutes later when Spurs loanee Troy Parrott beat Cumming via a deflection.

Late on substitute Max Watters added the fourth to seal a comfortable victory.

Attacker Elliot Lee was also on target for Charlton Athletic as they held Gillingham to a 1-1 draw in League One on Tuesday night.

Lee had seen a long range shot saved and another saved before he produced a first time finish at the back post on 18 minutes, netting his first league goal for the Addicks.

The Town forward almost turned provider afterwards, setting up Connor Washington for a chance, but in the second half, Gills levelled, Kyle Dempsey’s shot hitting the post and deflecting into his own net off Ben Purrington.

Some fine saves from Cumming kept Charlton out as they went on the attack, ex-Hatters loanee Jayden Stockley flashing a late header wide too.

Athletic boss Nigel Adkins said afterwards of Lee’s goal: It was a great finish.

“Since the day he’s joined you can see he’s a real intelligent football player and we’re trying to get him between the lines in the attacking half of the pitch.”

Charlton are now fourth from bottom after a 2-1 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday as well, Lee coming off the bench just before the hour mark.

Town midfielder Sam Beckwith played in front of the biggest crowd of his short career so far, as almost 6,000 were in attendance to see Notts County beat Maidenhead United in the National League.

The teenager was making his second successive start for the visitors, who also had former Town loanee Kane Ferdinand starting.

Beckwith made a fine challenge to prevent the hosts from taking the lead, before combining well with Ferdinand to go close himself.

After the break, County broke the deadlock when former Hatter youngster Alex Lacey was credited with the final touch from Callum Roberts’ corner.

Visiting keeper Rhys Lovett saved Roberts’ penalty to keep United in the contest, but they couldn’t draw level, losing a fourth consecutive game.

Afterwards, Beckwith tweeted: “Disappointed not to get any points but another good experience.”

Town midfielder Jake Peck started as Concord Rangers were held to a goalless draw by St Albans City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Joe Payne hit the bar for the hosts in the first half, while after the break, former Luton attacker Zane Banton saw his effort saved.

Peck was replaced on 79 minutes, as his side should have won it, Temi Babalola seeing his penalty saved with five minutes left.

The youngster also started the replay on Tuesday night, as the Beach Boys were knocked out, losing 2-0.

Dave Diedhiou opened the scoring on 11 minutes, as Babalola hit the post on the stroke of half time.

In the second period, City settled the game late on to go through Shaun Jeffers.