LOAN WATCH: Kioso makes MK Dons debut in Robins draw
Terrific goal-line clearance by defender helps new side earn a point
Town defender Peter Kioso made his MK Dons debut during the 1-1 draw at Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday.
The 22-year-old who moved to Stadium MK for the rest of the season on deadline day last week, began the clash, as Dons found themselves 1-0 down on 15 minutes, Kyle Joseph finding the net from 25 yards.
Kioso almost helped set up an equaliser, finding Brown whose shot was deflected into the side-netting.
After the break, the Luton full back kept his side in the game on the hour mark with a wonderful headed goal-line clearance, before he was replaced with nine minutes to go.
Just six minutes later and the visitors had earned a point, Hiram Boateng shooting past Ross Flinders to make it 1-1.
Midfielder Sam Beckwith was an unused substitute as Maidenhead United were beaten 4-3 at home by Torquay United in the National League.
Trailing 4-0 at the break, a sterling second half fightback by the Magpies saw them just fall short of claiming an unlikely point.
Youngster Jake Peck was also an unused substitute as Concord Rangers beat Hemel Hempstead 1-0 in National League South.