LOAN WATCH: Kioso on target but MK Dons lose unbeaten run at Doncaster

Town defender Peter Kioso

Town defender Peter Kioso was on target for MK Dons as their nine match unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 League One defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Tommy Rowe put the hosts ahead early on, while Rodrigo Vilca hit the woodwork, before Dons looked to hit back, Kioso forcing an excellent save from Pontus Dhalberg on 24 minutes.

From the resulting corner, he did beat the keeper though, turning in Troy Parrott’s header for his second goal in five league appearances since signing from Luton.

After the break, Kioso might have put the visitors in front, but couldn’t beat Dhalberg when sent through one-on-one, and Rovers then hit back with 11 minutes to go, Tiago Cukur scoring the winner.

Kioso also came off the bench for the Dons on Tuesday night as they reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy with a 2-1 home victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Hiram Boateng opened the scoring on eight minutes, before the Chairboys quickly levelled through Brandan Hanlan.

The hosts regained the lead on the hour mark, Zak Jules on target, as Kioso came on for the final 23 minutes as the Dons progressed.

Town attacker Elliot Lee started for Charlton as they eased the pressure on manager Nigel Adkins with a first away win of the season, triumphing 2-1 at Fleetwood Town in League One on Saturday.

Lee went close early on, his overhead kick gathered by home keeper Alex Cairns, as he was then found by ex-Hatter Akin Famewo before teeing up Charlie Kick who shot wide.

The 26-year-old sent another attempt off target, setting up Josh Davidson after some good individual play who couldn’t beat Cairns.

The Addicks did lead four minutes before half time, Jonathan Leko beating Cairns, while Lee almost doubled the advantage in stoppage time.

After the break, Fleetwood equalised when Danny Andrew fired a free kick past Craig MacGillivray, but Charlton fought back, Lee going close again, before on 69 minutes, former Luton loanee Jayden Stockley lashed home.

Lee also fired over the bar in the closing stages, but Charlton had done enough to end a five game winless run.

Midfielder Sam Beckwith started as Maidenhead United fell to a disappointing 3-2 home defeat against King’s Lynn Town in the National League.

The hosts went in front early on, ex-Hatter Kane Ferdinand scoring, but after the break, the Magpies trailed 2-1, Malachi Linton and Ross Barrows scoring.

Maidenhead looked to have salvaged a point in the 90th minute when Sam Barratt scored from the penalty spot, but moments later, the visitors went up the other end to win it through Brett McGavin.

Beckwith was on the bench for Tuesday night’s goalless draw at Yeovil, coming on for the final few minutes.

Midfielder Jake Peck started for Concord Rangers as they scored late on to win 3-2 at Tonbridge Angels in National League South on Saturday.

Ibrahim Olutade had put the hosts in front during the first half, but Ben Allen soon levelled for the Beach Boys.