LOAN WATCH: Lee suffers play-off woe as Oxford lose to Blackpool

Elliot Lee in action for Oxford United

Luton striker Elliot Lee's season finished in disappointing fashion for Oxford United as they lost their League One play-off semi-final clash with Blackpool 6-3 on aggregate last night.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, the U's chances were slim going into the clash at Bloomfield Road, only for Matty Taylor to score with just seven minutes gone to raise their hopes.

They were quickly dashed though as Elliot Embleton curled into the corner of the net from 20 yards within five minutes, while Kenny Dougall headed home moments later to make it 2-1 on the night to the hosts.

After the break, Robert Atkinson rose highest at the far post to draw Oxford level, but an unmarked Jerry Yates then thrashed his shot past Jack Stevens to restore the Tangerines' four goal advantage overall.

With 15 minutes remaining, Olamide Shodipo diverted a close range shot in to make it 3-3, but United couldn't mount an unlikely comeback, as they now face another season in the third tier.

Lee, who scored six goals in 20 games for the U's since joining in February, will see what his future holds at Kenilworth Road when he returns to Luton, boss Nathan Jones already seeing long serving duo James Collins and Matty Pearson leave the club this week.

