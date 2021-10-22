LOAN WATCH: New manager for Hatters attacker Lee as Charlton sack Adkins

Town attacker Elliot Lee in action for Charlton this season

Luton attacker Elliot Lee will have a new manager at Charlton Athletic after Nigel Adkins was sacked on Wednesday morning.

The former Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United chief left the Valley after a run of eight defeats in 13 games, with just two wins so far this season.

Lee had started Adkins’ penultimate game in charge, the 2-1 League One defeat to Lincoln City on Saturday.

The forward was replaced after just 20 minutes with injury though, as ex-Luton loanee Jayden Stockley turned through his own net on 58 minutes.

Sam Lavelle equalised, but Regan Poole notched a stoppage time winner, as Charlton lost 3-2 at home to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, with Lee not involved.

That was it for the Addicks board though, Adkins leaving the club the following day.

Town full back Peter Kioso scored for MK Dons as they triumphed 2-1 at Wigan Athletic in League One on Tuesday night.

The Latics went in front on 21 minutes but Kioso then equalised on the half hour, powerfully heading home Daniel Harvie’s cross for his third goal in just seven league appearances.

The visitors had the lead before half time, Harvie’s cross deflecting into the net, as after the break, Kioso did well to deal with a dangerous ball from Max Power, as MK Dons held on.

On Saturday, Kioso played 90 minutes as the Dons went down 1-0 at Shrewsbury, ex- Luton winger Shaun Whalley netting early in the second half.

The on-loan full back almost levelled, but his header was off target with seven minutes to go.

Defender Corey Panter wasn’t involved as Dundee won their first Scottish Premier League game of the season, beating Aberdeen 2-1 on Saturday.

Youngster Ben Stevens started for Biggleswade Town as they lost 3-0 at Needham Market in the Southern League Premier Central in midweek.

He also played in the 1-0 home defeat to Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

Defender Matt Moloney made his Hitchin Town debut as a second half substitute during the Canaries 6-1 home defeat to Needham Market on Saturday.