LOAN WATCH: Pereira makes his Glovers debut while Stevens stars as Waders hit seven

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Town attacker Dion Pereira made his debut for Yeovil Town as they went down 2-0 at home to Notts County in the National League on Saturday.

The forward, who moved to Huish Park on Friday, began on the right flank, but saw his new side fall behind on 17 minutes when Ruben Rodrigues broke through to beat Grant Smith via a deflection.

Pereira combined well with Joe Quigley as the latter couldn’t get a shot on target, while in the second half, Yeovil failed to get any efforts of note, the Magpies making it 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, Rodrigues heading home as the Glovers extended their winless run to four games.

A disappointed Town boss Darren Sarll said: “We were nowhere near, it was dross some of it, I was shocked how many times we miscontrolled it or mis-passed it.

"First half the back four and two central midfield players were excellent but they had to be as the front four played like children really, very soft, very timid.

"First half we were like a mouth without teeth, it was that soft and we didn't keep the ball in the final third, so I'm very, very disappointed in that.”

Yeovil host Altrincham tomorrow night.

Midfielder Sam Beckwith came off the bench as Maidenhead made it eight games without a win, losing 2-0 at Altrincham in National League.

There was little in the contest during the first half, but after the break, Alty took control as Matty Kosylo forced the ball over the line from point-blank range.

Beckwith then came on for his seventh appearance since moving to the Magpies, with visiting keeper Rhys Lovett saving brilliantly from Marcus Dinanga and Jackson.

A second goal arrived in the 90th minute when Tom Peers scored as Alan Devonshire’s side are now 18th in the table.

Midfielder Jake Peck started for Concord Rangers but they were heavily beaten 5-2 by Havant & Waterlooville in National League South.

Jamie Collins put the hosts in front on just three minutes, while they moved 2-0 ahead on the half hour as Jake McCarthy headed headed.

Tommy Right soon added a third, Collins netting from the penalty spot as the Hawks led 4-0 at the break.

In the second period, Temi Babalola pulled one back for the Beach Boys, before Peck was replaced on 55 minutes.

Ben Allen reduced the deficit even further on 75 minutes, but Rangers won a penalty late on which ex-Hatter Alex Wall converted to make it 5-2.

Young Town forward Ben Stevens starred for Biggleswade Town as they hammered Barwell 7-0 in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Town youngster opened the scoring early with a neat header, while also delivering a number of crosses, one side-footed in by Ronan Silva.

After the break, the visitors were reduced to 10 man as James Peters scored from outside the box before Silva notched his second.