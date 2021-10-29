Lockyer believes benefits of missing Wales duty is showing for the Hatters

Tom Lockyer rises to win his header against Hull on Saturday

Town defender Tom Lockyer believes that the benefits of missing an international break to remain with the Hatters are there for all to see with his performances on the pitch.

The 26-year-old was due to go away with his country once more for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and the Czech Republic earlier this month.

Called up to the squad, he then pulled out with boss Nathan Jones revealing he required an injection, which kept him out of training for the first week.

With no game on the Saturday, it meant Lockyer, who admitted suffering massive fatigue after contracting Covid-19 during pre-season, could keep his place in the side, as he has now started Town's last eight fixtures in a row, playing every minute bar the final few at Millwall.

He has formed an impressive centre half pairing with Sonny Bradley and Kal Naismith when Luton played with three at the back, before teaming up with just Bradley in Naismith's absence due to suspension for the 1-0 win over Hull on Saturday, helping to keep a fourth clean sheet in five outings.

Speaking about his time at the Brache rather than heading abroad, Lockyer said: “I missed the last international through injury and what it allowed me to do was really focus on Luton.

"I haven’t really had that in the previous camps, so I’ve been coming back a little bit behind the lads who have stayed and worked hard.

"For me it was fantastic to be able to stay here.

"Obviously I’d love to go away with Wales, but it wasn’t to be, but I think you can see the benefits it has had.

“It would be lovely to get to a World Cup, but there’s a few games for Luton before that, so it’s not even crossed my mind yet.”

Town have struggled badly with injuries at the start of the season, having up to nine players out at one stage.

Barring midfielder Luke Berry, they are now back to full strength again, with Fred Onyedinma already scoring and assisting since his return to the team.

Having suffered through injury last term, Lockyer knows those who are fit once more will be absolutely desperate to do well.

He added: “There’s some massive players that have been out.

"I was out last year and in a funny way it almost makes you hungrier to come back and prove something.