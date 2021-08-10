Lockyer features as Luton hammer Addicks

Tom Lockyer played for Luton's development team against Charlton on Saturday

Town defender Tom Lockyer featured as Luton's development squad enjoyed a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

A mix of under-18s and players with senior experience helped the Hatters to a comfortable win against the Addicks, with Dion Pereira also featuring.

Development Coach Adrian Forbes said: “Tom needed to get some minutes in the tank, so to speak, and he was excellent on and off the pitch.

"He needs some more fitness to get back in the first-team mix but it was a pleasure to have him with us, he was brilliant with the lads.”

Ed McJannet scored twice and goals from Pereira and TQ Addy secured victory for the development side, and Forbes admitted: “I was happy with the all-round performance.

"The shape was really good and we were a real attacking threat, which we have been in the last few matches."

The U18s started their Youth Alliance League campaign on Saturday but they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Milton Keynes. Jake Burger, who started his two-year apprenticeship this summer, scored for the young Hatters.

Starting XI: Horlick; Jones, Lockyer, Moloney, Williams; Beckwith (C), Newton, Lawless; McJannet, Addy, Pereira.